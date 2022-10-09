FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,190 ($14.38) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 668 ($8.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 764.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 885.11. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,344 ($16.24). The company has a market capitalization of £729.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,666.67%.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £497.81 ($601.51).

About FDM Group

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.