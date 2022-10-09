FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $192.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

FDX stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.27.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

