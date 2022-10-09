Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0823

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $61.39 million and $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00086804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00067881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007913 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai (FET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fetch.ai has a current supply of 1,151,441,225.6042874 with 746,113,681 in circulation. The last known price of Fetch.ai is 0.08033174 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $14,403,265.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fetch-ai.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.