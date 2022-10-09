FIA Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46,038.38 (FIA)

FIA Protocol (FIA) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One FIA Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIA Protocol has traded up 132.1% against the U.S. dollar. FIA Protocol has a market cap of $46,038.38 and $77,161.00 worth of FIA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FIA Protocol

FIA Protocol was first traded on September 10th, 2021. FIA Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. FIA Protocol’s official message board is fiaprotocol.medium.com. FIA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fiaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIA Protocol is fiaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling FIA Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FIA Protocol (FIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FIA Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FIA Protocol is 0.00009128 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fiaprotocol.com/.”

