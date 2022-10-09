FiboDex (FIBO) One Day Volume Tops $10,571.00

FiboDex (FIBO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. FiboDex has a total market cap of $4,805.78 and approximately $10,571.00 worth of FiboDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FiboDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FiboDex has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FiboDex launched on March 27th, 2022. FiboDex’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,414,273,890 tokens. FiboDex’s official Twitter account is @fibodex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FiboDex is fibodex.medium.com. The official website for FiboDex is fibodex.io. The Reddit community for FiboDex is https://reddit.com/r/fibodex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiboDex (FIBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FiboDex has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FiboDex is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,632.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fibodex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FiboDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FiboDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FiboDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

