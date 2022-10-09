FibSWAP DEx Trading Up 26.5% Over Last Week (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One FibSWAP DEx token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FibSWAP DEx Token Profile

FibSWAP DEx’s launch date was July 22nd, 2021. FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,361,426,042 tokens. The official website for FibSWAP DEx is fibswap.io. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/fibswapdex. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @fibswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx

According to CryptoCompare, “FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FibSWAP DEx has a current supply of 9,239,340,704 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FibSWAP DEx is 0.00060582 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,726.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fibswap.io/.”

