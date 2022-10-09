Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $41.89. Approximately 2,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

