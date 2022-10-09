Fimi Market Inc. (FIMI) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Fimi Market Inc. (FIMI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Fimi Market Inc. token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fimi Market Inc. has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Fimi Market Inc. has a market cap of $56,175.84 and $44,165.00 worth of Fimi Market Inc. was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fimi Market Inc. Profile

Fimi Market Inc. launched on November 7th, 2021. Fimi Market Inc.’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Fimi Market Inc.’s official Twitter account is @fimi_market and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fimi Market Inc. is fimi.market.

Fimi Market Inc. Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fimi Market Inc. (FIMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stellar platform. Fimi Market Inc. has a current supply of 32,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fimi Market Inc. is 0.00351091 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,276.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fimi.market/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fimi Market Inc. directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fimi Market Inc. should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fimi Market Inc. using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

