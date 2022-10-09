Financial Comparison: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) vs. Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Microelectronics and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 3 2 0 2.17 Xperi 0 1 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xperi has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.99%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

5.2% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 1.87 $1.85 billion $1.07 5.41 Xperi $877.70 million 1.77 -$55.46 million ($0.38) -39.32

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 29.74% 26.66% 15.86% Xperi -4.36% 17.74% 9.66%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Xperi on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

