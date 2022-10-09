Financial Review: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) vs. Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) and Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Fast Radius shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Arcosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arcosa and Fast Radius, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Arcosa presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Fast Radius has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 631.53%. Given Fast Radius’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than Arcosa.

This table compares Arcosa and Fast Radius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 4.15% 5.53% 3.33% Fast Radius N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcosa and Fast Radius’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $2.04 billion 1.45 $69.60 million $1.88 32.58 Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.55 $5.95 million N/A N/A

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Radius.

Summary

Arcosa beats Fast Radius on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects. The Engineered Structures segment provides utility structures, wind towers, traffic and lighting structures, telecommunication structures, storage and distribution tanks for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets, as well as for gas and liquids storage and transportation for residential, commercial, energy, agriculture, and industrial markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges; fiberglass barge covers, winches, and other components; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

