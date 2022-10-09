Financial Review: Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) vs. ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and ROHM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 3 0 0 1.75 ROHM 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and ROHM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.31 billion 1.72 $221.55 million $0.32 20.25 ROHM $4.03 billion 1.89 $594.76 million $2.93 12.63

ROHM has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.. ROHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ROHM pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 8.42% 82.50% 8.01% ROHM 14.75% 8.06% 6.66%

Summary

ROHM beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, anti-bacterial gel, disinfecting spray, facemasks, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Pull-Ups, Evenflo, Kleenex, Kotex, Depend, Cottonelle, Pétalo, Suavel, Vogue, Sanitas, Marli y Kimlark, Jabón Escudo Antibacterial, and Jabones Kleenex brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About ROHM

(Get Rating)

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers. It also offers discrete semiconductor products include MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors, and conductive polymer and tantalum capacitors; modules, including wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors. In addition, the company provides commercial products, such as chipsets; and foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Further, it offers light-emitting diodes; and power and optical modules. The company's products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and consumer electronics applications. ROHM Co., Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field; and Delta Electronics, Inc. to develop and produce gallium nitride power devices. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

