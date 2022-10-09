Financial Survey: Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) versus Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Infinera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38% Infinera -12.69% -33.09% -5.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pineapple Energy and Infinera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinera 1 1 4 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Infinera has a consensus price target of $9.86, indicating a potential upside of 98.73%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infinera is more favorable than Pineapple Energy.

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Infinera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 4.03 $2.97 million N/A N/A Infinera $1.43 billion 0.75 -$170.78 million ($0.88) -5.64

Pineapple Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infinera.

Risk & Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinera has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Infinera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Infinera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms. It also offers Infinera XTM series, a packet-optical transport platform that enables metro connectivity solutions; Infinera XTC series, a multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrates digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; Infinera mTera series, a network transport solution; and Infinera XT series, a platform that is designed to power cloud scale network services over metro, DCI, long-haul, and subsea networks. The company provides Infinera Cloud Xpress Family that is designed to meet the needs of internet content providers (ICPs), communication service providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators; and ICE-XR Coherent Pluggable Optics. It also offers Infinera Transcend software suite; and system software and customer support services. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, ICPs, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

