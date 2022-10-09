Fino DAO (FINO) Trading 62.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fino DAO (FINO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Fino DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fino DAO has traded 62.3% lower against the dollar. Fino DAO has a market cap of $45,842.19 and approximately $35,883.00 worth of Fino DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fino DAO

Fino DAO’s launch date was February 10th, 2022. Fino DAO’s total supply is 5,220,879,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,659,168,283 tokens. Fino DAO’s official Twitter account is @fino_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fino DAO is www.finodao.com.

Buying and Selling Fino DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Fino DAO (FINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fino DAO has a current supply of 5,220,879,739 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fino DAO is 0.00002789 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.finodao.com/.”

