FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 935 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $11,288,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $6,221,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Shell by 3.9% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

