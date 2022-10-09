FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 386,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

