FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 582,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

