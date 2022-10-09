FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6,962.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEP. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

