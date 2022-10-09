FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.30.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $660,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares in the company, valued at $42,009,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,009,979.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,719 shares of company stock worth $3,893,279. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

