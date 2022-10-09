FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

