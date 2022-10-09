FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

DVOL stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

