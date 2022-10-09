FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JDIV. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $864,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JDIV opened at $32.33 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32.

