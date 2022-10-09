FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

