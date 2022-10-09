FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 369 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 47,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,353,731,000 after purchasing an additional 590,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

