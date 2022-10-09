FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $871,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Chubb by 105.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

