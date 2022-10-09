FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

