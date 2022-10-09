FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $255.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.72 and its 200-day moving average is $225.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

