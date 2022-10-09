FintruX Network Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $391,404.78 and $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is https://reddit.com/r/fintrux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/fintrux. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network (FTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FintruX Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of FintruX Network is 0.00410697 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $35.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fintrux.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars.

