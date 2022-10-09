Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Down 11.8%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.72. 43,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 58,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Fire & Flower from C$7.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

