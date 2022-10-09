First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT Lowered to $25.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

