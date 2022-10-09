First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,215 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

