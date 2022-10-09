First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,215 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.