First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.59 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

