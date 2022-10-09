First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CSL opened at $292.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.17 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

