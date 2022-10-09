First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 182,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 369,137 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 535,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.