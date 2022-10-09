First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $276,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 50,372 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

