First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ITW opened at $187.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

