First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $211.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.