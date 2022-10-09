First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $359,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

