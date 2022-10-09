First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $388,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE PRU opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.