First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $582,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.