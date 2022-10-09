First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $393,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 72,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

GLD stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

