First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

