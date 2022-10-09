First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 124 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 78,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

