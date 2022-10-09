First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,961 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.41.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

