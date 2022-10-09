First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

SWX stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

