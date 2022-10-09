First Ever NFT (FEN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

First Ever NFT (FEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One First Ever NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, First Ever NFT has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. First Ever NFT has a market capitalization of $34,000.00 and $73,777.00 worth of First Ever NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About First Ever NFT

First Ever NFT’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. First Ever NFT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for First Ever NFT is www.fen.firstevernft.org. First Ever NFT’s official Twitter account is @firstevernft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

First Ever NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Ever NFT (FEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. First Ever NFT has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of First Ever NFT is 0.00002632 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $52,118.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fen.firstevernft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Ever NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Ever NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Ever NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

