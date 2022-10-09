First Hawaiian Bank Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

