First Hawaiian Bank Has $327,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 over the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

