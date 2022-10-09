First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 10,554 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,349 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 694,044 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 178,977 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,035 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

