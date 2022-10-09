First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,972 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Middleby by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

